Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $172,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,709 shares of company stock worth $240,968. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,056.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.