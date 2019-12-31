Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 12,220,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $83,531,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 74,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

