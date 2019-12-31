Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Short Interest Update

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of XLRN opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.24. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.