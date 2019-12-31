ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $905.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.81%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 131.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.