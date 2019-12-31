Achain (ACT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,740.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $498,740.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Bitinka and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00191852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01345653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitbns, Coinnest, HitBTC, Koinex, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, Bitinka and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

