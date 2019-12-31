ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACNB by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ACNB by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ACNB by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACNB by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACNB opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. ACNB has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.16.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.