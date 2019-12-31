Acorda Therapeutics’ (ACOR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

