Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) versus GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Head-To-Head Survey

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A -5.67% 3.52% GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 5.16, indicating that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 8.16 $21.25 million N/A N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $11.67 billion 4.19 $3.09 billion N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 3 1 0 2.00

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a consensus price target of $27.58, indicating a potential downside of 10.76%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

