Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Adesto Technologies worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $245.11 million, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.10. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

