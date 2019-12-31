Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Adobe stock opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a 12-month low of $215.15 and a 12-month high of $332.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock worth $2,984,098. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

