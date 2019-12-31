Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $998,954.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Adshares has a market cap of $998,954.00 and approximately $8,445.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,471 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

