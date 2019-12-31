ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.46.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ADT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,721 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,723 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

