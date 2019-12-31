ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 741,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In other ADTRAN news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 23.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $466.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.60%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.