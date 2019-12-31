Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

ADES opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 51.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADES shares. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc purchased 23,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $258,458.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth about $290,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.