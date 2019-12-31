Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of AMD opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at $41,874,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

