Adzcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $35,996.00 and $6.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

