Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.29.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.66. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$16.62 and a 52 week high of C$21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.27%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.