Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Aeon has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $9,037.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00626804 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

