Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,247 call options on the company. This is an increase of 975% compared to the average daily volume of 116 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 176.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

