Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.52 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, BigONE, Radar Relay and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000555 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,182,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,361,420 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bithumb, HitBTC, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Zebpay, BitMart, Koinex, IDAX, Liqui, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, DragonEX, OKEx, HADAX, Tokenomy, FCoin, Binance, Crex24, BigONE, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

