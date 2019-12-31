Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 26.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $603.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.