Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Agrios Global Holdings Ltd (CNSX:AGRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 45645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Agrios Global Company Profile (CNSX:AGRO)

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. operates as a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company. The company leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support various aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

