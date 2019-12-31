AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,609,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.