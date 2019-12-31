AI Doctor Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $134,297.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.06002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029889 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001236 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AIDOC is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Allcoin, Bit-Z, CoinBene, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

