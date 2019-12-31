AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AIEQ stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. AI Powered Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.