Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 3,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,549. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $192,274.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,770 shares of company stock worth $986,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

