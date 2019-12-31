Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

