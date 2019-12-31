Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0006

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $183,251.00 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.