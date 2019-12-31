AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,353. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.