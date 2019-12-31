Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €230.21 ($267.69).

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €218.40 ($253.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €212.48. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.