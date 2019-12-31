Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $996,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

