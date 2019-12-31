AllSafe Price Hits $0.0173 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $158,244.00 and $1,008.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

