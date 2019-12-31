ALLUVA (ALV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $66,938.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

