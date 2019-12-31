Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BATS:IMOM opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

