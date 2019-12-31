AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.09

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:ALFA opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.