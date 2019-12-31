Alpine Income Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:PINE) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Alpine Income Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:PINE) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 1st. Alpine Income Property Trust had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $142,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Alpine Income Property Trust’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PINE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PINE opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

