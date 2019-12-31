Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 69,806 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $2,428,550.74. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,480,421. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

