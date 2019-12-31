Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

ACH opened at $8.62 on Friday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.00 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.