AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Short Interest Update

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 14,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days. Approximately 51.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AMAG opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $424.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.35. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

