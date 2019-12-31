Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Peter Wallace Purchases 821,260 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Peter Wallace bought 821,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,338.60 ($64,069.93).

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.03.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

