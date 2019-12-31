AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.17

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 2275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $758.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.