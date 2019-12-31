American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

