American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director William Michael Murphy Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director William Michael Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,917.56.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.31 to C$6.65 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

