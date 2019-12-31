American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA) Trading 1.9% Higher

American Select Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:SLA)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, 9,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

American Select Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:SLA)

American Select Portfolio Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in mortgage-related assets that directly or indirectly represent a participation in or are secured by and payable from mortgage loans.

