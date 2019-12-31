American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE AWR opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.16. American States Water has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $38,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $952,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $44,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $263,310. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American States Water by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American States Water by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

