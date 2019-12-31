Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ames National by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ames National during the third quarter worth about $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ames National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ames National by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

