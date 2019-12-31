Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

AMGN stock opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.19. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,081,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after buying an additional 233,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

