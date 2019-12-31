Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 549,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

