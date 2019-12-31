Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches One Day Volume of $875,695.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00014084 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $875,695.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.06005565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,533 tokens. Ampleforth's official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

