Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3528 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BATT stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

